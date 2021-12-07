Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Benchmark began coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

