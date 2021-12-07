Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.36 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

