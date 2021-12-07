Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Deluxe stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

