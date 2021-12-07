Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 2828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Specifically, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,464. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 307.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

