Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,350 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.95) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.88).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,554.80 ($20.62) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,604.40 ($21.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,483.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,443.23. The company has a market capitalization of £78.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

