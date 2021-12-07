Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 355 ($4.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.04) to GBX 289 ($3.83) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 301.29 ($4.00).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 237 ($3.14) on Friday. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

In related news, insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($100,649.78). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($179,923.09).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

