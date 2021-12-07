Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to “Buy”

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

GT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,782. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

