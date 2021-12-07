DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

DKS traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,934. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

