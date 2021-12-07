Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded at Macquarie

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

