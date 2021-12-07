DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.26 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $478.80 million and $3.26 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00273997 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

