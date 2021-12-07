Dimecoin Market Cap Hits $2.35 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $44.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00190047 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 108.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

