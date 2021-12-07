Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $130.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

