Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

