Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $18.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DSEY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 316,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44. Diversey has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after buying an additional 2,499,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,068,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

