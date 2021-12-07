DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,445. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get DLH alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLHC. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.