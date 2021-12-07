Dogelon Mars (ELON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.28 Million

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $689.35 million and $37.28 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.90 or 0.08475114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.58 or 1.01263179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars

