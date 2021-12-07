Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises approximately 1.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 5,681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,930 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 390,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,503. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.