Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $1.15 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,070 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 266,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,354,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

