Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases Shares of 44,150 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 22,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,204. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.