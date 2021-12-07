Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 710 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21,422.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

