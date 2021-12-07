Dollar General Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

NYSE DG opened at $225.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

