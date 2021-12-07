Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) SVP Thomas R. Scalf Sells 4,000 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DCI opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 19.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 26.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

