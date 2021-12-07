Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

PG opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

