Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 144 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

BA opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.08. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.