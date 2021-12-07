Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 326 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

