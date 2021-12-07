Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 75 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,512,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

