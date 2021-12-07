Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 9,805 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after acquiring an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after acquiring an additional 549,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

