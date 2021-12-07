Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.07.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

