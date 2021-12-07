Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 45 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.64). The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.56. The stock has a market cap of £161.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96.

In other news, insider Neil A. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.56), for a total value of £105,000 ($139,238.83).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

