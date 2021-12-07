Duluth Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duluth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

DLTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

