DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.22

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.22 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.33), with a volume of 394,465 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.22. The firm has a market cap of £143.42 million and a PE ratio of 10.78.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn purchased 529,801 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £95,364.18 ($126,460.92).

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

