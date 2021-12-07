Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.20.

TSE DND traded up C$5.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 634,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.38. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$33.52 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -243.08.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

