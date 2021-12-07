e-Money (NGM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $288,899.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $288,899.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Money has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00059547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08456095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,451.81 or 1.01582728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00077608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002679 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

