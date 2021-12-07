EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.59

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.59 and last traded at $214.59, with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.05.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

