Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.