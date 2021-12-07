Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,925 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

SPYG stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,451. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

