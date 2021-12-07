Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $8,830,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.08 on Tuesday, hitting $397.28. 1,515,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.