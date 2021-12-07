Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

