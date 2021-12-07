Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) vs. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Financial Review

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners 29.70% 3.50% 2.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and NextEra Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 7.09 -$50.00 million $2.78 30.53

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextEra Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 6 0 2.50

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

