EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 48,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

