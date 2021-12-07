Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $39,952.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00210273 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

