Efficient Advisors LLC Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

