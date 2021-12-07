Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

