Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,409 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) by 600.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPI. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

