Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 314 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

