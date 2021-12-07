Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $134,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $4,817,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

