Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

