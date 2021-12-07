Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 502.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

