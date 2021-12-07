Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,874,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

IMCG stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.