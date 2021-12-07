Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Shares of ATMP stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

